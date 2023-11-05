Best Bets, Odds for the Texans vs. Buccaneers Game – Week 9
The Houston Texans (3-4) host a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at NRG Stadium (and best bets are available). The Buccaneers have lost three games in a row.
When is Texans vs. Buccaneers?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Texans winning by a considerably more robust margin (7.4 points). Take the Texans.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- The Texans have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
- The Buccaneers have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 2-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (-3)
- The Texans have put together a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Houston has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Buccaneers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Tampa Bay has gone 3-2 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (40)
- Houston and Tampa Bay combine to average 1.6 less points per game than the over/under of 40 set for this game (including the postseason).
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.4 fewer points per game (36.6) than this game's total of 40 points.
- Two of the Texans' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).
- In Buccaneers seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
Dalton Schultz Receiving Yards (Our pick: 38.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|31.4
|3
Cade Otton Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|24.9
|1
