The Houston Texans (3-4) host a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at NRG Stadium (and best bets are available). The Buccaneers have lost three games in a row.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texans vs. Buccaneers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Texans vs. Buccaneers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Texans winning by a considerably more robust margin (7.4 points). Take the Texans.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Texans have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Buccaneers have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Texans or Buccaneers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 9 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (-3)



Houston (-3) The Texans have put together a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Houston has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Buccaneers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Tampa Bay has gone 3-2 against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Texans vs. Buccaneers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (40)



Under (40) Houston and Tampa Bay combine to average 1.6 less points per game than the over/under of 40 set for this game (including the postseason).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.4 fewer points per game (36.6) than this game's total of 40 points.

Two of the Texans' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

In Buccaneers seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Dalton Schultz Receiving Yards (Our pick: 38.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 31.4 3

Cade Otton Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 24.9 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.