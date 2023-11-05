The Houston Texans (3-4) host a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at NRG Stadium (and best bets are available). The Buccaneers have lost three games in a row.

When is Texans vs. Buccaneers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Texans winning by a considerably more robust margin (7.4 points). Take the Texans.
  • Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 60.8%.
  • The Texans have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
  • The Buccaneers have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Tampa Bay has a record of 2-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Other Week 9 Best Bets

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Houston (-3)
    • The Texans have put together a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
    • Houston has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
    • The Buccaneers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Tampa Bay has gone 3-2 against the spread.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (40)
    • Houston and Tampa Bay combine to average 1.6 less points per game than the over/under of 40 set for this game (including the postseason).
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.4 fewer points per game (36.6) than this game's total of 40 points.
    • Two of the Texans' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).
    • In Buccaneers seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

    Dalton Schultz Receiving Yards (Our pick: 38.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    7 31.4 3

    Cade Otton Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    7 24.9 1

