With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squaring off against the Houston Texans in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Sean Tucker a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tucker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Sean Tucker score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Tucker has rushed for 23 yards (7.7 per game) on 15 carries.

And Tucker has added two catches for 9 yards (3.0 per game).

Tucker has not scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

Sean Tucker Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 15 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Bears 8 7 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 0 0 0 0

Rep Sean Tucker with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.