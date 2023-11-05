When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans match up in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Rachaad White get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think White will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

White has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 305 yards (43.6 per game), with one touchdown.

White also has 29 catches for 233 yards (33.3 per game).

White has one rushing TD this year.

Rachaad White Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0 Week 7 Falcons 13 34 0 6 65 0 Week 8 @Bills 9 39 0 7 70 0

Rep Rachaad White with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.