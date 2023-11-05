Rachaad White will be up against the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Houston Texans in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

This year, White has generated a team-high 305 yards on 92 attempts (43.6 ypg), with one rushing TD. Plus, in the passing game, White has accumulated 29 receptions for 233 yards (33.3 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on White and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

White vs. the Texans

White vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games The Texans have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Texans have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

White will play against the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense this week. The Texans concede 99.3 yards on the ground per contest.

So far this year, the Texans have surrendered eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 23rd in league play.

Watch Buccaneers vs Texans on Fubo!

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (+100)

Put your picks to the test and bet on White with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Rushing Insights

White has gone over his rushing yards total two times in seven opportunities this season.

The Buccaneers pass on 59.2% of their plays and run on 40.8%. They are 30th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 170 rushes this season. He's taken 92 of those carries (54.1%).

White has rushed for a touchdown once this season in seven games played.

He has scored one of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

He has 14 carries in the red zone (73.7% of his team's 19 red zone rushes).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

White Receiving Insights

In five of seven games this year, White has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

White has received 12.1% of his team's 247 passing attempts this season (30 targets).

He is averaging 7.8 yards per target (56th in NFL play), picking up 233 yards on 30 passes thrown his way.

White does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

White has been targeted three times in the red zone (10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 15 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.