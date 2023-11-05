Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Houston Texans in Week 9 at NRG Stadium, where they'll be up against Steven Nelson and the Houston Texans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Buccaneers receivers' matchup versus the Texans' secondary, continue reading.

Buccaneers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream:

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 80.7 11.5 12 52 8.81

Mike Evans vs. Steven Nelson Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans has totaled 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 507 (72.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has five touchdowns.

Through the air, Tampa Bay is midde-of-the-road this season in passing yards, ranking 21st in the NFL with 1,543 (220.4 per game).

The Buccaneers' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 29th in the NFL with 17.3 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 26th with 2,088 total yards (298.3 per game).

Tampa Bay averages 35.3 pass attempts per game this season, ranking it 12th in the league.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers have made 29 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 20th in the league. They throw the ball 60.4% of the time in the red zone.

Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense

Steven Nelson has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 26 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Houston is ranked 15th in passing yards conceded in the NFL, at 1,653 (236.1 per game).

The Texans are allowing 18.3 points per game, the third-fewest in the league.

No player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have given up a touchdown pass to five players this season.

Mike Evans vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Steven Nelson Rec. Targets 55 29 Def. Targets Receptions 33 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.4 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 507 26 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72.4 3.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 134 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 3 Interceptions

