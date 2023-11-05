The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans are slated to square off in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Mike Evans hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Evans' 507 yards receiving (72.4 per game) top the Buccaneers. He has been targeted 55 times, and has 33 receptions plus five TDs.

Evans has a touchdown catch in five of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

Mike Evans Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1

