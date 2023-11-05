Mike Evans has a favorable matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Houston Texans in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 236.1 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

This campaign Evans has 33 grabs (on 55 targets) for a team-high 507 yards and five scores, averaging 72.4 yards per game.

Evans vs. the Texans

Evans vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Texans have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 236.1 passing yards the Texans concede per outing makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Texans have totaled five touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). The Texans' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Evans Receiving Insights

Evans, in four of seven games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Evans has received 22.3% of his team's 247 passing attempts this season (55 targets).

He has been targeted 55 times, averaging 9.2 yards per target (21st in NFL).

Evans has a touchdown catch in five of seven games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 45.5% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Evans (five red zone targets) has been targeted 17.2% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 6 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 10 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

