Mike Evans did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 9 game against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Evans' stats can be found below.

Evans' season stats include 507 yards on 33 receptions (15.4 per catch) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 55 times.

Mike Evans Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Buccaneers this week: Ko Kieft (LP/ankle): 0 Rec



Week 9 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Evans 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 33 507 134 5 15.4

Evans Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1

