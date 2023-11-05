Will Mike Evans Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mike Evans did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 9 game against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Evans' stats can be found below.
Evans' season stats include 507 yards on 33 receptions (15.4 per catch) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 55 times.
Mike Evans Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Buccaneers this week:
- Ko Kieft (LP/ankle): 0 Rec
Buccaneers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Evans 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|33
|507
|134
|5
|15.4
Evans Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|10
|6
|66
|1
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|6
|171
|1
|Week 3
|Eagles
|10
|5
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Saints
|3
|3
|40
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|10
|4
|49
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|8
|6
|82
|1
|Week 8
|@Bills
|6
|3
|39
|1
