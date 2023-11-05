Ko Kieft was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Kieft's stats can be found on this page.

Ko Kieft Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Buccaneers have no other receiver on the injury report.

Week 9 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Kieft 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 0 0 0 0

Kieft Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 0 0 0

