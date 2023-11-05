Will Ko Kieft Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ko Kieft was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Kieft's stats can be found on this page.
Ko Kieft Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Buccaneers have no other receiver on the injury report.
Week 9 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Kieft 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kieft Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|3
|0
|0
|0
