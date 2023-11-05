With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the Houston Texans in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Chris Godwin a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Godwin has caught 38 passes on 56 targets for 452 yards and one score, averaging 64.6 yards per game.

Godwin, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Chris Godwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1

