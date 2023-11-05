Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has a good matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Houston Texans. The Texans are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 236.1 per game.

Godwin's 38 grabs have turned into 452 yards (64.6 per game) and one TD so far this year. He has been targeted on 56 occasions.

Godwin vs. the Texans

Godwin vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

Five players have grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 236.1 passing yards the Texans concede per outing makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Texans have put up five touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). The Texans' defense is first in the league in that category.

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Godwin Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this year, Godwin has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Godwin has been targeted on 56 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season (22.7% target share).

He is averaging 8.1 yards per target (50th in league play), picking up 452 yards on 56 passes thrown his way.

In one of seven games this season, Godwin has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

Godwin has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (34.5% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

