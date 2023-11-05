When Cade Otton hits the gridiron for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 9 matchup versus the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Otton has put up 22 catches for 174 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted on 29 occasions, and averages 24.9 yards receiving.

In one of seven games this year, Otton has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Cade Otton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 19 0 Week 2 Bears 6 6 41 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 13 1 Week 6 Lions 2 1 15 0 Week 7 Falcons 6 5 43 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 4 27 0

