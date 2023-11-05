Cade Otton has a good matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Houston Texans in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans give up 236.1 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Otton has put up 174 yards (on 22 catches) with one TD so far this season. He's been targeted 29 times, and is averaging 24.9 yards per game.

Otton vs. the Texans

Otton vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston's defense has not let a player amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have surrendered a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is allowing 236.1 yards per outing this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Texans' defense is first in the NFL by giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (five total passing TDs).

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Otton Receiving Insights

In three of seven games this season, Otton has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Otton has been targeted on 29 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season (11.7% target share).

He has been targeted 29 times, averaging six yards per target (104th in NFL).

In one of seven games this year, Otton has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 9.1% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With two red zone targets, Otton has been on the receiving end of 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

