The Houston Texans (3-4) host a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers have lost three straight games.

As the Texans ready for this matchup against the Buccaneers, here are the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Buccaneers vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texans 2.5 40 -150 +125

Buccaneers vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have combined with their opponent to score more than 40 points just twice this season.

Tampa Bay has a 42.0-point average over/under in their outings this season, 2.0 more points than this game's point total.

The Buccaneers have put together a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.

Tampa Bay is 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Houston Texans

Houston's matchups this year have an average point total of 42.2, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Texans have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Texans have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they lost.

Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Texans vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texans 21.1 21 18.3 3 42.2 3 7 Buccaneers 17.3 30 18.3 3 42.0 2 7

Buccaneers vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Buccaneers

In its last three contests, Tampa Bay has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In their past three games, the Buccaneers have not gone over the total once.

The Texans have scored a total of 20 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 2.8 per game), while the Buccaneers have been outscored by opponents by seven total points (one per game).

Texans

Houston has covered the spread twice, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.

Houston has not gone over the total in its past three games.

The Texans have put up a total of 20 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 2.8 per game), while the Buccaneers have been outscored by opponents by seven total points (one per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.0 41.4 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 22.5 24.7 ATS Record 4-3-0 1-3-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-2 2-1

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 41.2 43.0 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 21.7 24.5 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-0 1-2

