Buccaneers vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Texans (3-4) host a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers have lost three straight games.
As the Texans ready for this matchup against the Buccaneers, here are the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Buccaneers vs. Texans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Texans
|2.5
|40
|-150
|+125
Buccaneers vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The Buccaneers have combined with their opponent to score more than 40 points just twice this season.
- Tampa Bay has a 42.0-point average over/under in their outings this season, 2.0 more points than this game's point total.
- The Buccaneers have put together a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Buccaneers have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.
- Tampa Bay is 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
Houston Texans
- Houston's matchups this year have an average point total of 42.2, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Texans have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Texans have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they lost.
- Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
Texans vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Texans
|21.1
|21
|18.3
|3
|42.2
|3
|7
|Buccaneers
|17.3
|30
|18.3
|3
|42.0
|2
|7
Buccaneers vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends
Buccaneers
- In its last three contests, Tampa Bay has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In their past three games, the Buccaneers have not gone over the total once.
- The Texans have scored a total of 20 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 2.8 per game), while the Buccaneers have been outscored by opponents by seven total points (one per game).
Texans
- Houston has covered the spread twice, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.
- Houston has not gone over the total in its past three games.
- The Texans have put up a total of 20 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 2.8 per game), while the Buccaneers have been outscored by opponents by seven total points (one per game).
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.0
|41.4
|42.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.4
|22.5
|24.7
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-6-0
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|0-2
|2-1
Texans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|41.2
|43.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.3
|21.7
|24.5
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|2-0
|1-2
