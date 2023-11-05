On Sunday, November 5, 2023 at NRG Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) will fight to stop their three-game losing streak as they are 2.5-point underdogs against the Houston Texans (3-4). The point total has been set at 40.

Buccaneers vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Texans (-2.5) 40 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texans (-3) 40 -148 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tampa Bay vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Texans Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 4-3-0 this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Buccaneers are 3-2.

One Tampa Bay game (out of seven) has gone over the point total this year.

So far this season, Houston has posted a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

The Texans are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Houston has gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

