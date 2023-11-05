How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) enter a matchup with the Houston Texans (3-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at NRG Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Texans vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
Buccaneers Insights
- The Buccaneers average just one fewer point per game (17.3) than the Texans give up (18.3).
- The Buccaneers collect 37.1 fewer yards per game (298.3) than the Texans give up (335.4).
- Tampa Bay rushes for 77.9 yards per game, 21.4 fewer than the 99.3 Houston allows per contest.
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Texans have forced turnovers (9).
Buccaneers Away Performance
- In road games, the Buccaneers put up 21.3 points per game and give up 16.7. That's more than they score overall (17.3), but less than they give up (18.3).
- On the road, the Buccaneers accumulate 299 yards per game and give up 331. That's more than they gain overall (298.3), and less than they allow (354.6).
- Tampa Bay's average passing yards gained (210.7) and conceded (255.7) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 220.4 and 256, respectively.
- On the road, the Buccaneers rack up 88.3 rushing yards per game and concede 75.3. That's more than they gain overall (77.9), and less than they allow (98.6).
- The Buccaneers' third-down percentages on offense (38.3%) and defense (43.9%) in road games are both lower than their overall numbers of 40.6% and 50.5%, respectively.
Buccaneers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Detroit
|L 20-6
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Atlanta
|L 16-13
|FOX
|10/26/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 24-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
