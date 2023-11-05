The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) enter a matchup with the Houston Texans (3-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at NRG Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Texans vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Buccaneers Insights

The Buccaneers average just one fewer point per game (17.3) than the Texans give up (18.3).

The Buccaneers collect 37.1 fewer yards per game (298.3) than the Texans give up (335.4).

Tampa Bay rushes for 77.9 yards per game, 21.4 fewer than the 99.3 Houston allows per contest.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Texans have forced turnovers (9).

Buccaneers Away Performance

In road games, the Buccaneers put up 21.3 points per game and give up 16.7. That's more than they score overall (17.3), but less than they give up (18.3).

On the road, the Buccaneers accumulate 299 yards per game and give up 331. That's more than they gain overall (298.3), and less than they allow (354.6).

Tampa Bay's average passing yards gained (210.7) and conceded (255.7) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 220.4 and 256, respectively.

On the road, the Buccaneers rack up 88.3 rushing yards per game and concede 75.3. That's more than they gain overall (77.9), and less than they allow (98.6).

The Buccaneers' third-down percentages on offense (38.3%) and defense (43.9%) in road games are both lower than their overall numbers of 40.6% and 50.5%, respectively.

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Detroit L 20-6 FOX 10/22/2023 Atlanta L 16-13 FOX 10/26/2023 at Buffalo L 24-18 Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Houston - CBS 11/12/2023 Tennessee - CBS 11/19/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 11/26/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS

