Entering this week's action, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Houston Texans (3-4) on Sunday, November 5 at NRG Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Buccaneers are coming off of a 24-18 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans fell to the Carolina Panthers 15-13 in their most recent outing.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Baker Mayfield QB Knee Full Participation In Practice Tristan Wirfs OT Quadricep Limited Participation In Practice Matt Feiler OL Knee Out Vita Vea DL Groin Questionable Lavonte David LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Hall DL Groin Out Mike Evans WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ko Kieft TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Christian Izien S Illness Questionable Kaevon Merriweather S Ankle Questionable

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dameon Pierce RB Ankle Out Tytus Howard OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Sheldon Rankins DT Knee Questionable Robert Woods WR Foot Out Brevin Jordan TE Foot Out George Fant OT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Ka'dar Hollman CB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buccaneers Season Insights

In terms of total yards, the Buccaneers rank 24th in the NFL (298.3 total yards per game) and 25th on defense (354.6 total yards allowed per game).

With 17.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers rank 27th in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, allowing 18.3 points per contest.

The Buccaneers have been struggling to stop the pass, ranking fifth-worst with 256 passing yards given up per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, posting 220.4 passing yards per contest (17th-ranked).

Tampa Bay's running game has not been getting things done, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 77.9 rushing yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, allowing 98.6 rushing yards per contest (10th-ranked).

At +8, the Buccaneers sport the best turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Buccaneers vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Texans (-2.5)

Texans (-2.5) Moneyline: Texans (-150), Buccaneers (+125)

Texans (-150), Buccaneers (+125) Total: 40 points

