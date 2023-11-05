At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at the Houston Texans.

Want to place a wager on one of the top performers in this matchup between the Texans and the Buccaneers? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +750

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds

Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +500

Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 57.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 58.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 236.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) - Rachaad White - 47.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) Cade Otton - - 25.5 (-113) Trey Palmer - - 23.5 (-113)

More Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Brown - - 34.5 (-113) Nico Collins - - 60.5 (-113) Nathaniel Dell - - 44.5 (-113) Dalton Schultz - - 35.5 (-113) Devin Singletary - 51.5 (-113) 11.5 (-120) C.J. Stroud 236.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) -

