Buccaneers vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at the Houston Texans.
Want to place a wager on one of the top performers in this matchup between the Texans and the Buccaneers? Keep reading for everything you need to know.
Rachaad White Touchdown Odds
- White Odds to Score First TD: +750
- White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350
Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds
- Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
More Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|Baker Mayfield
|236.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
|Rachaad White
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|27.5 (-113)
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Trey Palmer
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Brown
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Nico Collins
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|Nathaniel Dell
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Dalton Schultz
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Devin Singletary
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-120)
|C.J. Stroud
|236.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|-
