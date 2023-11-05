Our computer model predicts a win for the Houston Texans when they meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Texans are totaling 330.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 18th, surrendering 335.4 yards per game. With 298.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers rank 24th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 25th, allowing 354.6 total yards per contest.

Buccaneers vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (-2.5) Under (40) Texans 22, Buccaneers 15

Buccaneers Betting Info

The Buccaneers have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has covered four times in seven games with a spread this year.

The Buccaneers are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, just one Tampa Bay game has gone over the point total.

The average total for Buccaneers games is 42.0 points, 2.0 more than this game's over/under.

Texans Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Texans a 60.0% chance to win.

Houston has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Texans have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this season, two Houston games have gone over the point total.

Texans games have had an average of 42.2 points this season, 2.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 21.1 18.3 23.3 16.7 19.5 19.5 Tampa Bay 17.3 18.3 14.3 19.5 21.3 16.7

