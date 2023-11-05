The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Houston Texans on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Texans favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 40 in the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Texans matching up with the Buccaneers, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Buccaneers vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Buccaneers have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Texans have led two times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up two times.

Houston's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up five points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time in seven games this season.

In seven games this season, the Texans have been outscored in the second quarter one time and outscored their opponent six times.

Houston's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have been outscored in the third quarter in five games.

The Texans have won the third quarter in one game this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Houston is averaging 1.7 points in the third quarter (31st-ranked) this year. It is allowing 7.1 points on average in the third quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

The Texans have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, lost that quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Houston's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.9 points on average in that quarter.

Buccaneers vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Buccaneers have been leading after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in three games (0-3), and have been tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

The Texans have led after the first half in five games this season and have trailed after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

This year, the Buccaneers have won the second half in three games (2-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (1-2), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

The Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season, been outscored in the second half in four games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Houston's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11 points on average in the second half.

