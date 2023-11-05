Should you bet on Baker Mayfield finding his way into the end zone in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the Houston Texans, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Mayfield has rushed for 118 yards on 31 carries (16.9 yards per game).

In seven games, Mayfield has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Baker Mayfield Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 21 34 173 2 0 8 11 0 Week 2 Bears 26 34 317 1 0 6 17 0 Week 3 Eagles 15 25 146 1 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Saints 25 32 246 3 1 8 31 0 Week 6 Lions 19 37 206 0 1 2 6 0 Week 7 Falcons 27 42 275 1 1 3 32 0 Week 8 @Bills 25 42 237 2 0 3 19 0

