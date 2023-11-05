Baker Mayfield will be facing the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Houston Texans in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Mayfield has tallied 1,600 passing yards (228.6 per game) for Tampa Bay, completing 64.2% of his passes with 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions on the year. Mayfield has also chipped in via the running game, recording 118 rushing yards (16.9 per game) and on 31 carries.

Mayfield vs. the Texans

Mayfield vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 213 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 213 PASS YPG / PASS TD Houston has allowed two opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Texans have allowed five players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Houston has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing quarterbacks in 2023.

The 236.1 passing yards the Texans concede per outing makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Texans' defense is ranked first in the NFL with five passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 240.5 (-115)

Mayfield Passing Insights

So far this season, Mayfield has gone over his passing yards prop total in four of seven opportunities.

The Buccaneers, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.2% of the time while running 40.8%.

Mayfield is No. 23 in the league averaging 6.5 yards per attempt (1,600 total yards passing).

In six of seven games this year, Mayfield completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has scored 10 of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (90.9%).

Mayfield has passed 29 times out of his 246 total attempts while in the red zone (60.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Texans

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-111)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (71.4%) out of seven opportunities.

Mayfield has not found paydirt on the ground this year in seven games.

He has two red zone carries for 10.5% of the team share (his team runs on 39.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 25-for-42 / 237 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 27-for-42 / 275 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-37 / 206 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-32 / 246 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 15-for-25 / 146 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

