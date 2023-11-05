Baker Mayfield was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 9 contest against the Houston Texans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Mayfield's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 9, Mayfield is averaging 228.6 passing yards per game (1,600 total). Other season stats include 10 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a 64.2% completion percentage (158-for-246), plus 31 carries for 118 yards.

Baker Mayfield Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

Week 9 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mayfield 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 158 246 64.2% 1,600 10 4 6.5 31 118 0

Mayfield Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 21 34 173 2 0 8 11 0 Week 2 Bears 26 34 317 1 0 6 17 0 Week 3 Eagles 15 25 146 1 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Saints 25 32 246 3 1 8 31 0 Week 6 Lions 19 37 206 0 1 2 6 0 Week 7 Falcons 27 42 275 1 1 3 32 0 Week 8 @Bills 25 42 237 2 0 3 19 0

