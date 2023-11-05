Will Baker Mayfield Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Baker Mayfield was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 9 contest against the Houston Texans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Mayfield's stats can be found on this page.
Heading into Week 9, Mayfield is averaging 228.6 passing yards per game (1,600 total). Other season stats include 10 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a 64.2% completion percentage (158-for-246), plus 31 carries for 118 yards.
Baker Mayfield Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
Buccaneers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Mayfield 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|158
|246
|64.2%
|1,600
|10
|4
|6.5
|31
|118
|0
Mayfield Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|27
|42
|275
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|25
|42
|237
|2
|0
|3
|19
|0
