The UCF Knights (3-5), with college football's fourth-ranked running game, square off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) and their sixth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Knights are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Cincinnati matchup.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

UCF vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

UCF is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Knights have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Cincinnati has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.