The Memphis Tigers (6-2) will face off against a fellow AAC opponent, the South Florida Bulls (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Bulls are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 68.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. South Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023

3:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

South Florida vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-13.5) 68.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-13.5) 68.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

South Florida vs. Memphis Betting Trends

South Florida is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Memphis has won two games against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

