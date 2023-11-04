The Memphis Tigers (6-2) host an AAC battle against the South Florida Bulls (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Offensively, Memphis ranks 32nd in the FBS with 439.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 96th in total defense (398.6 yards allowed per contest). South Florida ranks 67th in points per game (28), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS with 34.3 points surrendered per contest.

South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

South Florida vs. Memphis Key Statistics

South Florida Memphis 437.5 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.1 (41st) 444.1 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.6 (82nd) 190.9 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (55th) 246.6 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.4 (33rd) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 1,865 yards (233.1 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 61% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 573 yards (71.6 ypg) on 130 carries with eight touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 116 times for 590 yards, with five touchdowns.

Sean Atkins leads his team with 550 receiving yards on 51 receptions with three touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has put together a 457-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 50 targets.

Khafre Brown's 15 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 273 yards (34.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has compiled 2,186 yards (273.3 ypg) on 185-of-274 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 179 rushing yards (22.4 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Watson has compiled 762 rushing yards on 120 carries, scoring nine touchdowns. He's also added 348 yards (43.5 per game) on 34 catches with one touchdown.

Sutton Smith has carried the ball 48 times for 249 yards (31.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's team-leading 593 yards as a receiver have come on 42 catches (out of 65 targets) with two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 443 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

