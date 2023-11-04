Paolo Banchero plus his Orlando Magic teammates take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 115-113 win versus the Jazz, Banchero tallied 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

In this article, we break down Banchero's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-128)

Over 17.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-192)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lakers conceded 116.6 points per game last season, 20th in the league.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Lakers were 25th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Lakers conceded 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Lakers were 18th in the league last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 30 9 5 5 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.