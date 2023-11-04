Mikhail Sergachev and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Canadian Tire Centre. Prop bets for Sergachev in that upcoming Lightning-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Sergachev has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 23:12 on the ice per game.

Sergachev has yet to score a goal this season through 10 games played.

In four of 10 games this year, Sergachev has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Sergachev has an assist in four of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Sergachev has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Sergachev has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 10 Games 4 5 Points 3 0 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.