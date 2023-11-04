The Miami Hurricanes (6-2) and the NC State Wolfpack (5-3) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in a clash of ACC opponents.

Miami (FL) ranks 29th in scoring defense this season (20 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 35.4 points per game. NC State is generating 25.3 points per game on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 22.8 points per game (47th-ranked) on defense.

Below in this story, we provide you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Miami (FL) vs. NC State Key Statistics

Miami (FL) NC State 456.1 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (112th) 321.5 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.8 (31st) 183.8 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.4 (94th) 272.4 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.9 (108th) 15 (109th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has racked up 1,884 yards (235.5 ypg) on 149-of-213 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 74 times for 454 yards (56.8 per game), scoring four times.

Donald Chaney Jr. has racked up 375 yards on 73 attempts, scoring two times.

Xavier Restrepo's team-high 648 yards as a receiver have come on 57 receptions (out of 75 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has hauled in 36 receptions totaling 495 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colbie Young has a total of 429 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 32 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 971 yards (121.4 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 286 yards (35.8 ypg) on 73 carries with three touchdowns.

Michael Allen has racked up 249 yards on 50 carries with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion's 493 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 42 catches on 67 targets with six touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has 10 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 180 yards (22.5 yards per game) this year.

Bradley Rozner has racked up 145 reciving yards (18.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (FL) or NC State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.