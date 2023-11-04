According to our computer projection model, the NC State Wolfpack will defeat the Miami Hurricanes when the two teams play at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Miami (FL) vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+6) Over (44.5) NC State 27, Miami (FL) 25

Week 10 ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the spread, the Hurricanes are 4-3-0 this year.

In games it has played as 6-point favorites or more, Miami (FL) has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Hurricanes have seen five of its seven games go over the point total.

The average total for Miami (FL) games this season has been 49.9, 5.4 points higher than the total for this game.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wolfpack based on the moneyline is 35.1%.

The Wolfpack is 2-4-1 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 6-point underdogs this year, the Wolfpack are 1-1 against the spread.

In theWolfpack's seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

NC State games this year have averaged an over/under of 47.6 points, 3.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 35.4 20 35.2 18.7 36 24 NC State 25.3 22.8 30.2 24.6 17 19.7

