Anthony Davis and Franz Wagner are among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic square off at Amway Center on Saturday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA

BSFL and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -189)

Wagner is averaging 21.0 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 higher than Saturday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Wagner has dished out 2.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Saturday's over/under.

Wagner averages 3.0 made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +120) 0.5 (Over: -192)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Paolo Banchero on Saturday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He collects 6.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's prop bet.

He 0.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 25.5 points prop bet set for Davis on Saturday is 0.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (25.7).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 2.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday (2.5).

LeBron James Props

Saturday's points prop for LeBron James is 23.5. That is 0.5 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 10.3 is 2.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (7.5).

James' assists average -- 7.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Saturday's over/under (6.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

