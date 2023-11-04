The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) play the Orlando Magic (3-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.5.

Magic vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -3.5 218.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points twice this season.

The average total for Orlando's games this season is 211.6 points, 6.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Orlando's ATS record is 4-1-0 this year.

The Magic have were defeated in both of the match ups they've played as underdogs this season.

Orlando has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Magic vs Lakers Additional Info

Magic vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 3 60% 114 221.6 114.8 218.8 227.5 Magic 2 40% 107.6 221.6 104 218.8 221.1

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic put up an average of 107.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 114.8 the Lakers allow.

Orlando is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it scores more than 114.8 points.

Magic vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Magic and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 4-1 1-1 1-4 Lakers 1-4 1-2 2-3

Magic vs. Lakers Point Insights

Magic Lakers 107.6 Points Scored (PG) 114 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-3 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 104 Points Allowed (PG) 114.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-2 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

