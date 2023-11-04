On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and SportsNet LA.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA

BSFL and SportsNet LA Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-3.5) 217.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-3.5) 218 -162 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs Lakers Additional Info

Magic vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 114.0 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 114.8 (19th in the league) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

The Magic are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.6 points per game (22nd in NBA) and give up 104.0 per contest (fourth in league).

The two teams combine to score 221.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow a combined 218.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

Orlando is 4-1-0 ATS this year.

Magic and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +35000 +8000 - Lakers +1600 +900 -

