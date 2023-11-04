Will Luke Glendening Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 4?
Can we count on Luke Glendening lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Glendening stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Glendening scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Glendening has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
