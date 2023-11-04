The Ottawa Senators (4-5) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3-3), who have lost four in a row on the road, on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Senators (-120) Lightning (+100) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

This season the Lightning have been an underdog four times, and won one of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 1-3 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals six of 10 times.

Lightning vs Senators Additional Info

Lightning vs. Senators Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 34 (9th) Goals 34 (9th) 29 (11th) Goals Allowed 32 (19th) 9 (11th) Power Play Goals 10 (6th) 8 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (4th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning have the NHL's ninth-best scoring offense (34 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Lightning have conceded 32 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +2.

