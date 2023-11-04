Lightning vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators (4-5) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3-3), who have lost four in a row on the road, on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lightning vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Senators (-120)
|Lightning (+100)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning Betting Insights
- This season the Lightning have been an underdog four times, and won one of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 1-3 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Lightning.
- Tampa Bay's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals six of 10 times.
Lightning vs Senators Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs. Senators Rankings
|Senators Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|34 (9th)
|Goals
|34 (9th)
|29 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|32 (19th)
|9 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (6th)
|8 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (4th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning have the NHL's ninth-best scoring offense (34 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Lightning have conceded 32 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th.
- Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +2.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.