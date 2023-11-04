Heading into a Saturday, November 4 game against the Ottawa Senators (4-5) at Canadian Tire Centre, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3-3) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Thomas Chabot D Out Hand Mark Kastelic C Questionable Lower Body Ridly Greig C Questionable Lower Body Erik Brannstrom D Questionable Undisclosed Artem Zub D Questionable Concussion

Lightning vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Lightning Season Insights

With 34 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

Tampa Bay has allowed 32 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in the league.

Their +2 goal differential is 14th in the league.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (34 total, 3.8 per game).

It has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +5.

Lightning vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-120) Lightning (+100) 6.5

