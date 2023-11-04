The Orlando Magic, with Goga Bitadze, take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 118-102 loss against the Clippers, Bitadze put up .

With prop bets available for Bitadze, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Over 8.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA last year, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

Giving up 44.9 rebounds per game last season, the Lakers were 25th in the league in that category.

The Lakers conceded 25.7 assists per game last year (15th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Lakers were ranked 18th in the league last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Goga Bitadze vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

