Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 115-113 win versus the Jazz, Wagner put up 21 points, five assists and four steals.

In this piece we'll examine Wagner's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-104)

Over 19.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Over 4.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Lakers conceded 116.6 points per game last year, 20th in the NBA.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game last season, the Lakers were 25th in the NBA in that category.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Lakers were 18th in the league in that category.

Franz Wagner vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 37 16 8 4 2 0 2

