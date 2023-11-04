The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (8-0) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh is a 21.5-point underdog. The contest's point total is set at 50.5.

Florida State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 41.5 points per game) and scoring defense (20th-best with 18.3 points allowed per game) this year. Pittsburgh ranks 102nd in the FBS with 22.4 points per game on offense, and it ranks 95th with 28.8 points given up per game on defense.

Florida State Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Seminoles have been bottom-25 in total offense with 487.7 total yards per game (0-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 248 total yards surrendered per game (10th-best).

In addition to a top-25 scoring offense over the last three contests (16th-best with 40 points per game), the Seminoles also sport a top-25 scoring defense (18th-best with 13 points allowed per game) during that stretch.

Over the last three contests, Florida State has been getting it done on both sides of the ball in terms of passing. During that stretch, it ranks 11th-best with 331.3 passing yards per game and third-best on defense with 98.3 passing yards surrendered per contest.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Seminoles, who rank 25th-worst in rushing offense (156.3 rushing yards per game) and -4-worst in rushing defense (149.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

The Seminoles are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in their last three games.

In Florida State's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Week 10 ACC Betting Trends

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State has posted a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 21.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in six of Florida State's eight games with a set total.

Florida State has been the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Florida State has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this game.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has compiled 2,099 yards (262.4 ypg) on 165-of-253 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 205 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 574 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 197 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Lawrance Toafili has piled up 260 yards on 36 carries, scoring two times. He's caught 17 passes for 137 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Keon Coleman's leads his squad with 538 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 receptions (out of 61 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has put together a 415-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 42 targets.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 38 passes and compiled 26 receptions for 342 yards, an average of 42.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Kalen DeLoach leads the team with five sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has collected six TFL and 44 tackles.

Renardo Green has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 24 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

