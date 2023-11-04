The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (8-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Pittsburgh matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-21.5) 51.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-21.5) 50.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Florida State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Seminoles have been favored by 21.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +600 Bet $100 to win $600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.