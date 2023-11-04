Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the Florida State Seminoles and Pittsburgh Panthers match up at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Seminoles. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-21.5) Over (50.5) Florida State 41, Pittsburgh 14

Week 10 ACC Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this contest.

The Seminoles are 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 21.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 1-2.

The Seminoles have seen six of its eight games hit the over.

Florida State games average 52.6 total points per game this season, 2.1 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Out of thePanthers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under in Pittsburgh games this season is 5.3 less points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Seminoles vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 41.5 18.3 46.0 13.3 34.3 23.0 Pittsburgh 22.4 28.8 32.0 24.0 12.8 33.5

