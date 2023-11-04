The Week 10 college football lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and the Pittsburgh Panthers that should be of interest to fans in Florida.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

Arkansas Razorbacks at Florida Gators

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida (-3)

Davidson Wildcats at Stetson Hatters

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Spec Martin Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Florida A&M Rattlers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Louis Crews Stadium

Louis Crews Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls at UAB Blazers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-1)

South Florida Bulls at Memphis Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Memphis (-13.5)

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-21.5)

UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-3.5)

Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-6)

