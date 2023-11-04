AAC rivals meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) visit the UAB Blazers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Protective Stadium. Florida Atlantic is favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 60.5 for the game.

Florida Atlantic is compiling 350 yards per game on offense, which ranks 95th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Owls rank 87th, allowing 389.8 yards per game. UAB's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 418.9 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 38th with 430.5 total yards per contest.

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida Atlantic -1 -110 -110 60.5 -105 -115 -115 -105

Florida Atlantic Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Owls' offense struggle, ranking -61-worst in the FBS in total yards (366 total yards per game). They rank 75th on the other side of the ball (383.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Looking at the Owls' last three contests, they have generated 34.7 points per game on offense (46th-ranked) and have allowed 22 points per game on defense (90th-ranked).

Despite sporting the 85th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (247.3 passing yards per game), Florida Atlantic ranks -16-worst in pass defense over that time frame (225 passing yards surrendered per game).

With 118.7 rushing yards per game on offense (-42-worst) and 158.3 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-20-worst) over the last three contests, the Owls have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

The Owls have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Florida Atlantic has hit the over twice.

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic has posted a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (42.9%).

Florida Atlantic has gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Florida Atlantic has a 1-0 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Owls have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 1,262 yards passing for Florida Atlantic, completing 64.6% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 539 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 175 yards (21.9 per game).

Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 45 times for 224 yards (28 per game) and one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's 785 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 97 times and has registered 76 catches and five touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has caught 25 passes for 276 yards (34.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton has a total of 193 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Marlon Bradley has racked up three sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and 12 tackles.

Jarron Morris has 34 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

