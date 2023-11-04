AAC foes will do battle when the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) face the UAB Blazers (2-6) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Florida Atlantic vs. UAB?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 31, UAB 28

Florida Atlantic 31, UAB 28 Florida Atlantic has won two of the three games it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Owls have a record of 1-0 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (66.7%).

This season, UAB has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

This season, the Blazers have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Owls have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (-1)



Florida Atlantic (-1) In seven Florida Atlantic games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Owls have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In eight games played UAB has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Blazers are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 59.5 points just twice this season.

There have been six UAB games that have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points this season.

Florida Atlantic averages 25.9 points per game against UAB's 29, totaling 4.6 points under the game's point total of 59.5.

Splits Tables

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 58.5 50.8 Implied Total AVG 31.3 31 31.5 ATS Record 3-3-1 0-2-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 0-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.3 59.3 61.3 Implied Total AVG 37.6 34.5 40.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

