In the upcoming tilt against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Brayden Point to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Point has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Point has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

