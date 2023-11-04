The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Hagel among them, play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. If you'd like to wager on Hagel's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brandon Hagel vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Hagel has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 17:40 on the ice per game.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 10 games this season, Hagel has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Hagel has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 10 games played.

Hagel's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hagel has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hagel Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 10 Games 4 10 Points 1 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

