Will Brandon Hagel light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

In five of 10 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.

Hagel has picked up one assist on the power play.

Hagel averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

