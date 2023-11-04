Anthony Cirelli will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Tampa Bay Lightning face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. If you're thinking about a wager on Cirelli against the Senators, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Cirelli has averaged 18:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Cirelli has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in four of 10 games this season, Cirelli has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Cirelli has an assist in three of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Cirelli's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 10 Games 3 4 Points 1 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.