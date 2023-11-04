In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Alex Barre-Boulet to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Barre-Boulet has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

