Tyler Herro and the rest of the Miami Heat will be matching up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 109-105 loss to the Nets (his previous game) Herro produced 30 points and five assists.

Now let's break down Herro's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-102)

Over 24.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-156)

Over 4.5 (-156) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the league last year, allowing 114.4 points per contest.

The Wizards conceded 43 rebounds on average last season, 12th in the NBA.

The Wizards allowed 24.8 assists per game last season (seventh in the league).

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12 makes per game.

Tyler Herro vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 39 11 5 10 2 1 0 11/23/2022 29 17 5 3 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.